Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his family, friends and staff for their support during his tenure and wished luck and success to Joe Biden administration.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular,” he said.

Donald Trump left the White House with a tainted legacy never seen before in American political history.