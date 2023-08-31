By Thursday evening, a suburban hotel in metropolis Mumbai should be buzzing with a major political activity. The nascent political platform with an acronym I.N.D.I.A will hold its third straight meeting in as many months.

By the time the main event on September 1 is over, the country should have a fair idea on the contours emerging from this association of a diverse group of political parties with one basic bond — opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party.

For far too long, the country’s political landscape was dictated by anti-Congress stance of parties and over the last decade, this underwent a change to anti-BJP. In the four decades of its existence, the BJP today is now the undisputed party at the pole position. Its grip on the national politics is complete with two successive victories in the Lok Sabha elections.

Now, the BJP under PM Narendra Modi is working on a plan to secure an unprecedented third straight win in the next round of general elections. In the process, the party hopes to equal the record of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru whose government was voted to govern for three terms in a row.

Against this backdrop and the BJP’s strength both in terms of building a narrative around the work of its government and failings of those opposed to it, constituents of I.N.D.I.A. have the task cut out.

The first is to project the ability to remain as a bloc overcoming deep divisions and conflict of interests in states where the regional parties have a stronger presence.

Indications are that at Mumbai, the collective leadership would finalise certain parameters including identifying convenors, work on a more cohesive programme reflecting the alternate vision for the country and how these parties plan to address the many challenges on socio-economic front besides the larger political issues these parties have raised both in and outside Parliament.

Despite frequent assertions by leaders of various political parties in the new formation of sorting out inter-party differences, the question that still looms large is can I.N.D.I.A actually work out to offer a direct one-on-one challenge to the BJP?

One of the test beds and early one at that, would be on the offer on September 5 when by-elections will be held for seven assembly seats across six states – Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. In three of these states, parties in the new formation at the national level are in contest against one another. For instance, in Kerala, the Congress is unwilling to cede ground against a vacancy caused by the death of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. His son Chandy Oommen will seek to retain the seat represented by father for five decades. The CPI (M) fielded a young party leader.

In Uttarakhand, the Congress and SP are in the fray to fill the void created by the death of BJP legislator Chandan Ram Das while in West Bengal, Congress and CPI (M) fielded a candidate to take on Trinamool Congress against a vacancy that arose following the death of BJP legislator Bishnu Pada Roy.

There can be an argument that local conditions vary for in state by-polls and point towards other seats, where the I.N.D.I.A partners conceded space to the more dominant party. Yet, these contradictions will be tracked with interest and juxtaposed with the outcome.

Political parties, regional or national, loathe to grant space to challengers whose vision and outlook have more similarities. In this context, while it will be tempting to look at the assembly elections in five states the comparison can result in erroneous conclusions.

For instance, in the three Hindi speaking states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the main opponents will be the BJP and the Congress while in Telangana, it is the incumbent Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti versus the Congress and the BJP, to a lesser extent. In Mizoram, regional Mizo National Front would seek to guard its turf with the Congress as a principal challenger along with the Nationalist Congress Party and the BJP.

The results of these five assemblies which have 619 seats and 83 Lok Sabha seats may offer some insight but it would not be prudent to extrapolate the outcome and apply to the nascent I.N.D.I.A formation. There are at least two reasons why such a simplistic calculation may not hold water. One previous assembly election's results show that the electorate which voted for a party (ies) in the state, voted differently in the next Lok Sabha polls and second, the ground conditions and factors vary across states.

Yet, as an experiment before the big test in Lok Sabha, political parties with little or no realistic chance to make a major difference in the overall results, could resist from getting into the fray. For instance, the SP or AAP can avoid stirring the pot in say Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh. The biggest challenge is presenting a consolidated picture before the general elections.

—The author, KV Prasad, is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.

