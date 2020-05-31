  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities

Updated : May 31, 2020 01:24 PM IST

From Los Angeles to Miami to Chicago, protests marked by chants of "I can't breathe" - a rallying cry echoing the dying words of George Floyd - began peacefully before turning unruly as demonstrators blocked traffic, set fires and clashed with riot police, some firing tear gas and plastic bullets in an effort to restore order.
In the nation's capital, hundreds of demonstrators assembled near the Justice Department headquarters shouting, "black lives matter." Many later moved to the White House, where they faced off with shield-carrying police, some mounted on horseback.
Curfews were imposed in several major cities rocked by civil disturbances in recent days, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Cincinnati, Portland, Oregon, and Louisville, Kentucky. Protests also flared on Saturday in Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Cleveland.
'I can't breathe' protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities

You May Also Like

Mutual funds invest Rs 1,230 crore in equities during lockdown; maintain high liquidity for possible redemptions

Mutual funds invest Rs 1,230 crore in equities during lockdown; maintain high liquidity for possible redemptions

Tamil Nadu issues Unlock 1.0 rules: Theatres, malls, places of worship, schools shut till June 30

Tamil Nadu issues Unlock 1.0 rules: Theatres, malls, places of worship, schools shut till June 30

Repeal of Art 370 tops MHA's 1-yr achievement list, Covid figures on 5th

Repeal of Art 370 tops MHA's 1-yr achievement list, Covid figures on 5th

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement