I also wanted that: Akhilesh on Mayawati's 'rather be PM' remark

Hours after Mayawati said she would "rather become prime minister", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he also wanted that to happen for which he tied up with the BSP in 2019. Had the alliance continued, the BSP and the followers of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar could have seen who would have become the prime minister, he said.

Mayawati's remark had come following Yadav's comment suggesting that the BJP could make her the President. Asked to comment on Mayawati's "prime minister" remark, Yadav told reporters on Thursday.

"I am happy with it. I also wanted that. Last time (during 2019 Lok Sabha polls) the alliance was forged for this. Had the alliance continued, the people of 'Bahujan Samaj', BSP, and those who follow the principles of Bhim Rao Ambedkar would have seen who would become the prime minister," the Samawajwadi chief said following an Iftar party.

Earlier in the Mayawati said, "I can only dream of becoming the chief minister of UP and the prime minister of the country in the days to come but can never dream of becoming the President."

About demolition of structures by bulldozers, Yadav alleged that action was being taken seeing "caste and religion". "If they demolish the house of BJP men, they will compensate. In Gorakhpur, shops and structures within 700 meters were razed, and later compensation was given. I have heard that compensation was not Rs 100-150 crore but it was about Rs 200 crores," he alleged.

"If CM can be given compensation, why not poor, who are living (on the land) for over 40-50 years," he said. In Gorakhpur, structures were razed for road widening.