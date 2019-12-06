Hyderabad rape case: All 4 accused killed in police encounter, say reports

All four people accused in a brutal rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana's Cyberabad were killed in an encounter with the police, according to media reports.

The rape accused identified as Mohammed (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20) were killed in an encounter at 3:30 AM on Friday, CNN-News18 reported, citing a statement from Cyberabad police.

The four were arrested on November 29 and were under judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison.

They were accused of raping and killing the woman by smothering her. The four here where police tightened security by deploying additional personnel.