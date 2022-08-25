Prophet Remark Row: Hyderabad police detains suspended BJP leader Raja Singh amid heavy security

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hundreds of protesters gathered in parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Raja Singh. "Police took the situation under control after lathi charge," news agency ANI reported. However, police made security arrangement on Thursday to avoid any untoward incident.

Hyderabad police on Thursday detained suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence under The Preventive Detention Act over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He was detained amid heavy security in parts of Hyderabad in the wake of protests over his controversial statement.

Petrol pumps and several shops in some areas of Hyderabad, including Asha Talkies, Moghulpura, Lal Darwaza, Madina, Shalibanda, Fatehdarwaza, were shut on Thursday. Schools in Shalibanda and Old City areas of the city were also shut, News18 reported.

A large number of protesters had gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad to protest against his alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad. "Police took the situation under control after lathi charge," news agency ANI reported.

Hundreds of protesters also took to streets of Barkas to march to Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, raising slogans against Raja Singh. Some were seen with black flags. Following this, Telangana police carried out a flag march in parts of the city on Wednesday to bring law and order situation under control.

The Prophet Muhammad row

Raja Singh was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly making remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He was earlier suspended by the BJP for "violating" the party’s constitution. He was also issued a show-cause notice by the party, asking him to explain within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled.

RAF personnel conduct a flag-march as protests erupted over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. (PTI Photo)

Later, he was granted bail by a local court. Following his release, massive protests erupted with people taking to streets late Tuesday night in various parts of the city including Charminar area. The demonstrations went on till Wednesday afternoon.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said the government would not compromise on law and order issues and tolerate those who try to hurt the sentiments of other religions and action will be taken as per law.

According to News18, more cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader at multiple police stations including Nampally, Malakpet, Mangalhat, Jeedimetla, Vanasthalipuram and Dabeerpura. Singh was booked on the charge of promoting enmity between groups.

How top leaders reacted

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleged that religious hatred is being incited in Telangana, a peaceful state. "There is a ploy to disturb the social fabric of the country through social media," he said.

The opposition BJP and the TRS entered into a war of words, with the saffron party's state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleging that the TRS was trying to trigger communal riots to deflect attention from certain allegations against Chief Minister Rao's family.

Activists stage a protest against Telangana's BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Responding, ruling TRS leader B Vinod Kumar slammed the BJP over the Raja Singh episode and criticised it for its polarisation politics.

Telangana Congress Committee Secretary Rashed Khan created a flutter on Tuesday, saying if Singh was not arrested by the police, he would burn down the entire Goshamahal area, the Assembly constituency of MLA Raja Singh, as per reports.

Meanwhile, demanding the arrest of Raja Singh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said protests in some parts of the city were a direct result of the alleged hate speech by the ex-BJP leader.

In a tweet, Owaisi said the police picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area on Wednesday and on his representation they were released. "I also reiterate my appeal to maintain peace. Hyderabad is our home. It should not fall prey to communalism," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)