Prophet Remark Row: Hyderabad police detains suspended BJP leader Raja Singh amid heavy security

Mini
Hundreds of protesters gathered in parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP leader Raja Singh. "Police took the situation under control after lathi charge," news agency ANI reported. However, police made security arrangement on Thursday to avoid any untoward incident.
#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad.Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/PzwxHWHcY8— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
Telangana | Security at Charminar in Hyderabad in wake of massive protest here on August 23, against the suspended BJP leader Raja Singh's alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad.Visuals from the spot this morning. pic.twitter.com/4FebeeFNIO— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
Telangana | A large crowd of protestors gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad over the alleged remarks of suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh on Prophet Muhammad; police took the situation under control after lathi charge (24.08) pic.twitter.com/5wqOlvAvli— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
Telangana | Hundreds of protesters came to the roads of Barkas to march to Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, raising slogans against suspended BJP leader Raja Singh over his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. Some protesters seen with black flags. pic.twitter.com/qODvzqkKFj— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022
Anger against #RajaSingh as protests escalate in parts of #Hyderabad @swastikadas95 shares more details #RajaSingh #ProphetMohammad pic.twitter.com/vF4FQC56EO— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2022
If this is how desperate BJP is for one bypoll, what’ll it do in general elections? It wants to set the state on fire. It wants burnt homes, empty shops, closed schools & curfews. Inshallah, won’t let them succeed. Telangana will be mukt of violence as long as it’s mukt of BJP— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 25, 2022