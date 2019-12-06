Hyderabad encounter: Conflicting reactions from politicians, celebrities and citizens

The killing of four suspects arrested in connection with the brutal gang rape and murder case of Hyderabad's young veterinarian has drawn a wide range of conflicting reactions from the country’s political class, celebrities and common citizens.

While the victim’s family and outraged citizens, including several top politicians have applauded the police act, many other politicians and rights activists have questioned the circumstances of the Hyderabad encounter and demanded a probe.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that Uttar Pradesh and Delhi should draw inspiration from Hyderabad Police.



Mayawati: Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping.Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police,but unfortunately here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in UP right now pic.twitter.com/KeN53KCV4A

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan described the encounter as "long due," while reacting to a question on the encounter in Parliament premises. She said: "Der aaye, durust aaye...der aaye, bohot der aaye (Better late than never)". Bachchan had earlier in Parliament advocated for the lynching of rapists.

During Zero Hour in Lok Sabha today, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said police have not been given weapons as a show piece and have to use when accused try to flee.

"Police ko hatiyar sajane ke liye nahin diye gaye" (Police have not been given weapons for keeping as show piece), she said.

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi said that the incident will act as a deterrent againist criminals and blamed Bihar govt for adopting a lax attitude in crimes against women.



Rabri Devi,RJD on Telangana encounter: What happened in Hyderabad will act as a deterrent against criminals surely, we welcome this. In Bihar as well, cases of crimes against women are increasing. The state Govt here is lax and doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/5yMP5e0Han

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said people are "happy" over what has happened in Hyderabad but have lost faith in the criminal justice system.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their emotions.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations!"

Actor Anupam Kher wrote "Congratulations and #JaiHo to #TelenganaPolice for shooting down the four rapists of in an 'ENCOUNTER'. All those who demanded harsh punishment in the case, now say with me #Jai Ho!"

Shuttler Saina Nehwal lauded Hyderabad police for killing all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

"Great work#hyderabdpolice .. we salute u," she tweeted.



Perversion of the justice system cannot be the answer to dealing with perverts in society. Fixing the justice system is. 🙏🏽

Rights activists, however, denounced the incident and said the police cannot act like a lynch mob under any circumstance.

BJP leader and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi slammed the police for the killing of four men accused in the Telangana gangrape-murder case and said it set a "horrifying" precedent for the country.



BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Telangana encounter: Jo bhi hua hai bohot bhayanak hua hai is desh ke liye, you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they(accused) would have been hanged by Court anyhow pic.twitter.com/4in4sBMJDp

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram asked for a thorough inquiry into the incident.

"I don't know facts of what happened in #Hyderabad. As responsible person,all I can say is, it must be thoroughly inquired into,to find out if it was a genuine encounter whether they were trying to flee or it was anything else," he said.

According to Kavita Krishnan, secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association, this is not justice but a "ploy" to shut down demands for accountability from the police, judiciary, governments, and justice and dignity for women.

Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Woman (NFIW), called for a high-level inquiry.

"Why in spite of having all legislations in place in the country are governments failing to implement it. Definitely it was a distraction. It was an attempt to divert attention from the issue. A high level inquiry is needed in the matter is needed," she said.

Lawyer and rights activist Vrinda Grover termed the incident "absolutely unacceptable".