Husainganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Husainganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Husainganj is an assembly constituency in the Fatehpur district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Husainganj legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Husainganj was won by Ranvendra Pratap Singh Urf Dhunni Bhaiya of the BJP. He defeated INC's Usha Maurya.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Mo Asif.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ranvendra Pratap Singh Urf Dhunni Bhaiya garnered 73595 votes, securing 41.9 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18593 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.58 percent.