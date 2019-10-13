#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board amid Donald Trump impeachment proceedings

Updated : October 13, 2019 08:30 PM IST

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.
Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with US President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
His attorney said that Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father, Joe Biden, be elected president.
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board amid Donald Trump impeachment proceedings
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

TCS Q2 net profit grows 1.8% YoY to Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV