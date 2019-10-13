Politics

Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board amid Donald Trump impeachment proceedings

Updated : October 13, 2019 08:30 PM IST

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with US President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.