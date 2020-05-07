  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Hundreds of Delhi rooms, including 5-stars booked to quarantine int'l passengers

Updated : May 07, 2020 09:46 AM IST

Overall, more than 190,000 Indian nationals, who would have to pay a one-way ferry service charge, are expected to be brought back in an airlift operation that might last a couple of weeks or even more.
All evacuees who will land in Delhi, will have to spend a mandatory 14 days in quarantine facilities and will undergo medical tests.
Hundreds of Delhi rooms, including 5-stars booked to quarantine int'l passengers

You May Also Like

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement