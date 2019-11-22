Hundreds of Assamese take to streets again to protest against Citizenship Bill
Updated : November 22, 2019 09:08 AM IST
Sammujjwal Bhattacharyya, the chief advisor of All Assam Students' Union and NESO, said they will not allow Northeast to be a 'dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis'.
Protesters said that the Bill would breach the clauses of the 'historic' Assam Accord, which states that all illegal immigrants who infiltrated after 1971 from Bangladesh, irrespective of their religion, have to be deported.
