#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Hundreds of Assamese take to streets again to protest against Citizenship Bill

Updated : November 22, 2019 09:08 AM IST

Sammujjwal Bhattacharyya, the chief advisor of All Assam Students' Union and NESO, said they will not allow Northeast to be a 'dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis'.
Protesters said that the Bill would breach the clauses of the 'historic' Assam Accord, which states that all illegal immigrants who infiltrated after 1971 from Bangladesh, irrespective of their religion, have to be deported.
Hundreds of Assamese take to streets again to protest against Citizenship Bill
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV