Hubli-Dharwad Central Election Results LIVE | Jagadish Shettar of Congress loses to BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai by 34,289 votes

Hubli-Dharwad Central Election Results LIVE | The BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai, a debutant in electoral politics, defeated Shettar who is a six-time MLA. The former chief minister had quit the BJP on April 16 and resigned as Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA after being denied a ticket for the assembly elections.

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who contested on a Congress ticket after the BJP denied him a nomination for the Assembly polls, was defeated in the Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) seat by a margin of 34,289 votes.

The BJP's Mahesh Tenginakai, a debutant in electoral politics, defeated Shettar who is a six-time MLA. The former chief minister had quit the BJP on April 16 and resigned as Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA after being denied a ticket for the assembly elections.

Shettar got 60,775 votes, while Tenginkai bagged 95,064 votes in the high-stake battle. JD(S) candidate Siddalingeshgowda Mahanthavadeyar was in third place with 513 votes. As many as 1,251 NOTA votes were cast in the seat.

In the 2018 elections, Dr. Mahesh Nalwad from Congress was the runner-up with 54,488 votes (37 percent of the votes). Rajanna M. Koravi from the JD(S) came third with 10,754 votes (7 percent of the votes).

The Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency has been drawing national attention due to recent political developments. This constituency has a total of 233,920 voters, with 117,288 male voters and 116,603 female voters. The constituency has 253 polling stations, and the literacy rate here is 80 percent.

The Lingayat community dominates this constituency, and there is a significant SC and ST population of 9.05 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

However, the current political scenario has made it a challenging fight for the BJP to retain the seat. Jagadish Shettar, who had won on a BJP ticket three times in 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections, has now joined the Congress.