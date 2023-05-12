Hubli-Dharwad Central Election Results LIVE | Congress's Jagdish Shettar trails with over 7000 votes

Congress is optimistic about winning the seat after three decades, with prominent Lingayat leader Jagdish Shettar’s popularity.

Jagadish Shettar, who is contesting on a Congress ticket in 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election, is now trailing as per the early trends. He won the the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency seat for the BJP with 75,794 votes (51 percent of the votes)in 2018.

In 2018 elections, Dr Mahesh Nalwad from the Congress was the runner-up with 54,488 votes (37 percent of the votes). Rajanna M. Koravi from the JD(S) came third with 10,754 votes (7 percent of the votes).

The Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency has been drawing national attention due to recent political developments. This constituency has a total of 233,920 voters, with 117,288 male voters and 116,603 female voters. The constituency has 253 polling stations, and the literacy rate here is 80 percent.