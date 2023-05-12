Congress is optimistic about winning the seat after three decades, with prominent Lingayat leader Jagdish Shettar’s popularity.

The Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency has been drawing national attention due to recent political developments. This constituency has a total of 233,920 voters, with 117,288 male voters and 116,603 female voters. The constituency has 253 polling stations, and the literacy rate here is 80 percent.

The Lingayat community dominates this constituency, and there is a significant SC and ST population of 9.05 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.