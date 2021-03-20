Assembly polls LIVE updates: PM Modi to address rally in WB, Rahul Gandhi to hold public meeting in Assam

BJP the only real party of Bengal: PM Modi in Kharagpur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in an election rally in Kharagpur said BJP is the only real party in West Bengal.
AIADMK leader caught distributing cash for votes, DMK to approach EC
In a shocking video footage that has appeared from Tamil Nadu's Chepauk constituency, an AIADMK leader can reportedly be seen distributing cash for votes. The video, which went viral in the internet, shows the leader distributing Rs 500 to voters in the constituency. DMK has fielded party supremo MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Chepauk constituency. A report in Times of India said that the junior Stalin is expected to approach the Election Commission in the matter. The video is said to be shot by some locals where the AIADMK leader was seen as verifying ID cards and then handling over the cash to the people.
BJP seeks EC's action against Mamata for 'smear campaign' against Amit Shah
The BJP on Friday urged the Election Commission to take legal action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegations that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may be influencing the poll watchdog and accused her of running a “smear campaign” against him. A BJP delegation made a representation to the EC in which it submitted a part of her speech at a rally in Bankura in March 16 in which she had lashed out at Shah saying, “Who is running the election commission, Amit Shah, are you running the election commission?”
25% candidates contesting Bengal polls phase-1 declared criminal cases against them
Forty-eight of the 191 candidates contesting the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal on March 27 or a little over 25 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms. On the education details of candidates, ADR said96 (50 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12 while 92 (48 per cent) candidates have declared to be graduates or above. Three candidates are diploma holders. The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 191 candidates, who are contesting in the first phase. According to their report, about 48 (25 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves while 42 (22 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Filing of nominations closes for TN Assembly polls
The filing of nominations for the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu ended on Friday with over 6,300 candidates filing applications to contest from 234 constituencies. As many as 6,357 candidates, including 5,398 men, 956 women and three transpersons, filed their nominations to contest the polls, as per data hosted on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu at 9.40 pm on Friday and the final tally may increase. AIADMK top leaders Chief Minister K Palaniswami (Edappadi), Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Bodinayakkannur) have already filed their nominations. DMK president M K Stalin (Kolathur), DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin (Triplicane-Chepauk), Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan (Coimbatore-South) are among the star candidates.
2 Kerala Congress MLAs quits outgoing assembly, file nominations for April 6 polls
Kerala Congress leaders P J Joseph and Mons Joseph resigned as MLAs on Friday ahead of filing their nomination papers for the April 6 assembly elections in the state, party sources said here. The move came two days after the Kerala Congress faction led by P J Joseph, a constituent of the Congress-led UDF, merged with the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister P C Thomas which had quit the BJP-led NDA. While P J Joseph represented Thodupuzha seat in the assembly, Mons was elected from Kaduthuruthy in the 2016 polls. Sources said Both Joseph and Mons took the decision to resign as MLAs to avoid possible legal complications since they had won the previous polls as members of Kerala Congress (M), which is currently a constituent of the CPI(M)-led LDF.
Assam Assembly polls: 309 candidates file nominations for phase 3
A total of 309 candidates have filed their papers for 40 constituencies going to polls in the third and final phase in Assam on April 6, election commission officials said. Friday was the last date to submit nominations. Prominent candidates to file their nominations for the third phase include BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma (Jalukbari), Siddhartha Bhattacharya (Gauhati East), Chandra Mohan Patowary (Dharampaur), the partys state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and AGP minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury (Bongaigaon). Sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and former AGP MLA Kamala Kalita (Chaygaon) also submitted their papers, while Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania filed his nomination from Barama as an Independent.