HRD ministry advises JNU VC to communicate more with students, take faculty into confidence

Updated : January 09, 2020 11:13 AM IST

The VC, who has been severely criticised by students and faculty members for not taking immediate measures when they were brutally attacked on campus by a masked mob, told the officials that efforts were being made to facilitate semester registration for "willing" students.
The meeting came two days after Jawaharlal Nehru University registrar Pramod Kumar and other officials visited the HRD ministry and submitted a detailed report on the sequence of events that triggered the violence on the university campus on Sunday. Kumar did not attend that meeting.
On Tuesday, two days after masked people armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, Kumar urged students to "put the past behind" and return to studies.
