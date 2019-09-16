#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Howdy, Modi! Over 50,000 Indian-Americans to attend event welcoming PM Modi in Texas

Updated : September 16, 2019 07:55 AM IST

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 mega "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.
"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.
Howdy, Modi! Over 50,000 Indian-Americans to attend event welcoming PM Modi in Texas
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Real estate sector needs Rs 1 lakh crore over the next one year, says Niranjan Hiranandani

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV