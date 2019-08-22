'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston sold out, over 50,000 people register
Updated : August 22, 2019 07:19 AM IST
Over 50,000 supporters have already registered for the mega community summit in September at the NRG Stadium, the host Texas India Forum (TIF), a Houston-based non-profit body, said.
The live audience will be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America and also the largest for a foreign leader in the US other than Pope Francis.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the US next month to attend the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, prior to which he will travel to Houston to meet the leading businesses, political and community leaders here in Houston, the fourth-largest city with a population of over 130,000 Indian-Americans.
