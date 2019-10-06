#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
How TikTok got Sonali Phogat BJP ticket in Haryana

Updated : October 06, 2019 12:34 PM IST

With over 1.20 lakh followers, Phogat has made over 175 short videos which are immensely popular in Haryana, especially among young voters.
To the amusement of people who frequently use TikTok, Phogat can be seen waving her saree at the beach, exercising in the gym, performing sizzling dance numbers on catchy tunes or just walking down the street while a Bollywood number plays in the background.
