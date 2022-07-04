Here's how much an MLA gets paid in every state

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed the bill to double the salary and allowances of its MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly).

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government said that the salary of the MLAs of Delhi is the lowest in the country. When the bill to increase the salary of Delhi MLAs was introduced in the Assembly last time, it drew a lot of criticism.

Minister of Law, Justice and Legal Affairs of the AAP government Kailash Gahlot tabled the bill for hike in the salary of ministers, MLAs, speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition and the chief whip.

In Delhi, an MLA presently gets Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which will now be increased to Rs 90,000 after the hike. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the revision of MLAs' salary and allowances.

Here's how much an MLA gets paid in other states:

S.No. State Salary + allowance for each MLA 1 Telangana Rs 2.50 lakh 2 Maharashtra Rs 2.32 lakh 3 Karnataka Rs 2.05 lakh 4 Uttar Pradesh Rs 1.87 lakh 5 Uttarakhand Rs 1.60 lakh 6 Andhra Pradesh Rs 1.30 lakh 7 Himachal Pradesh Rs 1.25 lakh 8 Rajasthan Rs 1.25 lakh 9 Goa Rs 1.17 lakh 10 Haryana Rs 1.15 lakh 11 Punjab Rs 1.14 lakh 12 Bihar Rs 1.14 lakh 13 West Bengal Rs 1.13 lakh 14 Jharkhand Rs 1.11 lakh 15 Madhya Pradesh Rs 1.10 lakh 16 Chhattisgarh Rs 1.10 lakh 17 Tamil Nadu Rs 1.05 lakh 18 Sikkim Rs 86,500 19 Kerala Rs 70,000 20 Gujarat Rs 65,000 21 Odisha Rs 62,000 22 Meghalaya Rs 59,000 23 Puducherry Rs 50,000 24 Arunachal Pradesh Rs 49,000 25 Mizoram Rs 47,000 26 Assam Rs 42,000 27 Manipur Rs 37,000 28 Nagaland Rs 36,000 29 Tripura Rs 34,000

Apart from the salary every month, an MLA is given funds for the development of the area, which ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 8 crore every year.