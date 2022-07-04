Homepolitics news

Here's how much an MLA gets paid in every state

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Apart from the salary every month, an MLA is given funds for the development of the area, which ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 8 crore every year.

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed the bill to double the salary and allowances of its MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly).
The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government said that the salary of the MLAs of Delhi is the lowest in the country. When the bill to increase the salary of Delhi MLAs was introduced in the Assembly last time, it drew a lot of criticism.
Minister of Law, Justice and Legal Affairs of the AAP government Kailash Gahlot tabled the bill for hike in the salary of ministers, MLAs, speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition and the chief whip.
In Delhi, an MLA presently gets Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which will now be increased to Rs 90,000 after the hike. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the revision of MLAs' salary and allowances.
Here's how much an MLA gets paid in other states:
S.No.StateSalary + allowance for each MLA
1TelanganaRs 2.50 lakh
2MaharashtraRs 2.32 lakh
3KarnatakaRs 2.05 lakh
4Uttar PradeshRs 1.87 lakh
5UttarakhandRs 1.60 lakh
6Andhra PradeshRs 1.30 lakh
7Himachal PradeshRs 1.25 lakh
8RajasthanRs 1.25 lakh
9GoaRs 1.17 lakh
10HaryanaRs 1.15 lakh
11PunjabRs 1.14 lakh
12BiharRs 1.14 lakh
13West BengalRs 1.13 lakh
14JharkhandRs 1.11 lakh
15Madhya PradeshRs 1.10 lakh
16ChhattisgarhRs 1.10 lakh
17Tamil NaduRs 1.05 lakh
18SikkimRs 86,500
19KeralaRs 70,000
20GujaratRs 65,000
21OdishaRs 62,000
22MeghalayaRs 59,000
23PuducherryRs 50,000
24Arunachal PradeshRs 49,000
25MizoramRs 47,000
26AssamRs 42,000
27ManipurRs 37,000
28NagalandRs 36,000
29TripuraRs 34,000
