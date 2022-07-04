Here's how much an MLA gets paid in every state

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed the bill to double the salary and allowances of its MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly).
The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government said that the salary of the MLAs of Delhi is the lowest in the country. When the bill to increase the salary of Delhi MLAs was introduced in the Assembly last time, it drew a lot of criticism.
Minister of Law, Justice and Legal Affairs of the AAP government Kailash Gahlot tabled the bill for hike in the salary of ministers, MLAs, speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition and the chief whip.
In Delhi, an MLA presently gets Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which will now be increased to Rs 90,000 after the hike. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for the revision of MLAs' salary and allowances.
Here's how much an MLA gets paid in other states:
|S.No.
|State
|Salary + allowance for each MLA
|1
|Telangana
|Rs 2.50 lakh
|2
|Maharashtra
|Rs 2.32 lakh
|3
|Karnataka
|Rs 2.05 lakh
|4
|Uttar Pradesh
|Rs 1.87 lakh
|5
|Uttarakhand
|Rs 1.60 lakh
|6
|Andhra Pradesh
|Rs 1.30 lakh
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|Rs 1.25 lakh
|8
|Rajasthan
|Rs 1.25 lakh
|9
|Goa
|Rs 1.17 lakh
|10
|Haryana
|Rs 1.15 lakh
|11
|Punjab
|Rs 1.14 lakh
|12
|Bihar
|Rs 1.14 lakh
|13
|West Bengal
|Rs 1.13 lakh
|14
|Jharkhand
|Rs 1.11 lakh
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|16
|Chhattisgarh
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs 1.05 lakh
|18
|Sikkim
|Rs 86,500
|19
|Kerala
|Rs 70,000
|20
|Gujarat
|Rs 65,000
|21
|Odisha
|Rs 62,000
|22
|Meghalaya
|Rs 59,000
|23
|Puducherry
|Rs 50,000
|24
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Rs 49,000
|25
|Mizoram
|Rs 47,000
|26
|Assam
|Rs 42,000
|27
|Manipur
|Rs 37,000
|28
|Nagaland
|Rs 36,000
|29
|Tripura
|Rs 34,000
Apart from the salary every month, an MLA is given funds for the development of the area, which ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 8 crore every year.