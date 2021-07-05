How MPs spent on their 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign

Fifty-six Lok Sabha members elected in 2019 have declared election expenses less than 50 percent of the prescribed limit, and only two MPs, including actor Ravi Kishan, have spent more than the prescribed limit per candidate, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that analysed the election expenditure statements of 538 out of 543 MPs who won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The total funds received by 538 MPs for contesting elections, included 63 percent from political parties, 18 percent by MPs themselves, and 19 percent from other sources.

Based on the election expense declarations of 538 MPs from Lok Sabha 2019 to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the average amount spent by them is Rs 50.84 lakh, which is 73 percent of the expense limit.

Highest spending MPs

Three MPs declared they either exceeded or matched the limit of Rs 70 lakh for big states and Rs 54 lakh for smaller states.

Hasnain Masoodi (from the JKNC party) from Anantnag constituency, Jammu and Kashmir declared that he spent Rs 79.28 lakh, as per the NEW-ADR statement.

Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla alias Ravi Kishan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, declared he spent Rs 77.96 lakh (111 percent of the limit).

BJP’s Tirath Singh Rawat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and MP from Garhwal, declared an expense of Rs. 69.86 lakh.

Lowest spending MPs

Indra Hang Sang of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha spent Rs 7.08 lakh (13 percent of the limit of Rs 54 lakh for smaller states); YSR Congress party’s Goddeti Madhavi, who contested from Araku in Andhra Pradesh, spent Rs 14.13 lakh (20 percent of limit); and Kiren Rijiju, BJP MP from Arunachal west spent Rs 14.8 lakh ((27 percent of the limit).

How did MPs raise funds?

On average, a BJP MP raised 73.57 percent of his/her election expense funds from the party itself. Similar average figures for MPs other parties are: Congress - 56.88 percent; DMK - 85.23 percent; AITC - 46.57 percent; YSRCP - 1.46 percent; Shiv Sena - 47.80 percent; and Janata Dal JD(U) - 67.66 percent.

The MPs raised funds through companies, firms, associations etc, as loans, gifts or donations.

On an average a BJP MP raised 12.52 percent through supporters. Similar averages for other parties: Congress - 30.04 percent; DMK - 7.72 percent; AITC - 36.87 percent; YSRCP - 31.32 percent; Shiv Sena - 27.60 percent; JD(U) - 15.64 percent.

On average, a BJP MP spent 14.28 percent of his/her election expense from their own pockets. Similar average figures for other parties: Congress - 13.17 percent; DMK - 7.04 percent; AITC - 16.55 percent; YSRCP - 67.10 percent; Shiv Sena - 24.58 percent; and JD(U) - 16.69 percent.