How Kamal Nath was outwitted and Jyotiraditya Scindia lured to BJP fold

Updated : March 11, 2020 04:39 PM IST

Just six months back, former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narendra Singh Tomar had told Amit Shah that Scindia is feeling suffocated in the Congress.
The matter came to a boiling point when Scindia was denied the first Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh and the BJP sensed the opportunity to strike while the iron was hot.
Amit Shah then entrusted 'Operation Scindia' to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narendra Tomar and Dharmendra Pradhan.
