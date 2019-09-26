Politics
How Donald Trump's tweeting style shifted over time
Updated : September 26, 2019 01:45 PM IST
By analysing patterns of US President Donald Trumps tweets, researchers have found that his posts have become more conversational and engaged than before.
Trump's tweets varied systematically before, during, and after the 2016 presidential campaign, depending on the communicative goals of the President and his team.
Tweets sent from his account may not all have been composed by a single author, as different members of the campaign likely had access to the account.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more