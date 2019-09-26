#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

How Donald Trump's tweeting style shifted over time

Updated : September 26, 2019 01:45 PM IST

By analysing patterns of US President Donald Trumps tweets, researchers have found that his posts have become more conversational and engaged than before.
Trump's tweets varied systematically before, during, and after the 2016 presidential campaign, depending on the communicative goals of the President and his team.
Tweets sent from his account may not all have been composed by a single author, as different members of the campaign likely had access to the account.
How Donald Trump's tweeting style shifted over time
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

The 5 biggest retirement mistakes, and 1 defense

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Oil falls about 1% on surprise US crude build, Saudi crude output

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV