Politics How Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold, explained Updated : January 13, 2021 11:50 AM IST While the previous three impeachments — those of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump — took months before a final vote, this time it will have only taken a week. If the trial isn't held until Trump is already out of office, it could still have the effect of preventing him from running for president again. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply