Politics How coronavirus is boosting community spirit — and nationalism Updated : June 11, 2020 04:25 PM IST The survey of six nations from across the globe reveals that COVID-19 has also prompted more people to want to work for organisations committed to social improvement, researchers said. The survey also showed the pandemic had led to a "shrinking" of lives and a more inward focus, exacerbating a trend towards nationalism that was evident pre-crisis. Mistrust of others had grown and tolerance for different philosophies had fallen. Trust in national governments had gone up, while people had lost faith in international organisations.