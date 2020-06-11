  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

How coronavirus is boosting community spirit — and nationalism

Updated : June 11, 2020 04:25 PM IST

The survey of six nations from across the globe reveals that COVID-19 has also prompted more people to want to work for organisations committed to social improvement, researchers said.
The survey also showed the pandemic had led to a "shrinking" of lives and a more inward focus, exacerbating a trend towards nationalism that was evident pre-crisis.
Mistrust of others had grown and tolerance for different philosophies had fallen. Trust in national governments had gone up, while people had lost faith in international organisations.
How coronavirus is boosting community spirit — and nationalism

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases jump by 9,996 to over 2.86 lakh; recoveries higher over active cases for 2nd day in row

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases jump by 9,996 to over 2.86 lakh; recoveries higher over active cases for 2nd day in row

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty record biggest 1-day fall in a month; RIL, financials drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty record biggest 1-day fall in a month; RIL, financials drag

SBI board approves fund raising of up to $1.5 billion

SBI board approves fund raising of up to $1.5 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement