How Britain’s past has returned to haunt and inform its Brexit decisions
Updated : October 20, 2019 06:15 PM IST
Behind every clause of the Brexit deal between Britain and the EU, beneath every sub-section on trade and tariffs, Britain’s past has returned to haunt the debate and inform its decisions.
The deal agreed between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU makes some special arrangements for Northern Ireland to stay in effect in the EU single market and Customs Union, in line with what the EU wanted.
Today’s deals will be tomorrow’s history. Questions will be asked, for a long time — what did Britain go and do? Or undo? Never mind what it undid with the EU, could it end up undoing itself with Northern Ireland and Scotland?
