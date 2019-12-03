How Andhra Pradesh's prohibition is impacting alcohol consumption in the state
Updated : December 03, 2019 03:34 PM IST
YS Jaganmohan Reddy took oath as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30, and following up on his poll promise made an announcement to put a ban on consumption of alcohol in the state.
The government has cancelled the licenses of all the 798 bars in the state and passed the orders to cut the number of bars by 40 percent when a new bar license will be issued with effect from January 2020.
The state is levying additional retail excise tax from Rs 10 to Rs 250 per bottle, making it expensive for retail buyers.
