Politics
How a tug of war between Fadnavis and Gadkari results in Maharashtra stalemate
Updated : November 08, 2019 02:21 PM IST
Realising that they have been eclipsed in state politics in the last five years, in the aftermath of the 2019 elections Shiv Sena and NCP have come together, perhaps only informally, to attempt to marginalise the BJP.
The battle for the chief ministership of Maharashtra might escalate with Shiv Sena and NCP along with sections of the BJP collaborating to contain the influence of the Modi-Amit Shah duo.
