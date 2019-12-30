#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
How a Delhi neighbourhood has kept anti-CAA protests simmering and peaceful in the biting cold for over two weeks 

Updated : December 30, 2019 11:30 AM IST

The sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh — in the biting Delhi cold — has been underway for two weeks.
The protests began on December 15 when police unleashed a wave of violence and brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus.
Aasif Mujtaba, 30, and Sharjeel, 31, alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), are the organisers of the agitation.
