How a British royal's monumental errors made India's partition more painful

Updated : August 14, 2019 11:24 AM IST

Two hundred years of British rule in India ended, as Winston Churchill had feared, in a “shameful flight”; a “premature hurried scuttle” that triggered a most tragic and terrifying carnage.
To decide the fate of 400 million Indians and draw lines of division on poorly made maps, Mountbatten brought in Cyril Radcliffe, a barrister who had never set foot in India before then and would never return afterward.
It was not just rivers and gold and silver that needed to be divided between the two dominions; it was books in libraries and even paper pins in offices.
