Politics Houses of worship gain audience by going online during coronavirus Updated : May 17, 2020 10:31 AM IST Vaishno Devi, one of India's most revered Hindu shrines, is livestreaming prayers. At Jerusalem's Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, prayers went online as throngs of worshippers disappeared. Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, has been streaming prayers throughout the Ramadan holy month, which runs through next week.