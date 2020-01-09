#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Houseboat of Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt blocked by protesters in Kerala

Updated : January 09, 2020 11:58 AM IST

Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at the Stanford University in the United States, said the incident sent a bad message to tourists.
Levitt, who was in Kerala as a state guest, also said he felt as if a bandit had stopped his wife and him at gunpoint.
Levitt, who received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was in Alappuzha with his wife and they were stopped by the protesters near Kainakary.
