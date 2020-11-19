Politics House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker Updated : November 19, 2020 09:47 AM IST As a speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy. Pelosi said one of her top priorities would be passing a law enforcement reform bill, along with legislation addressing healthcare and the environment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.