House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

Updated : November 19, 2020 09:47 AM IST

As a speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.
Pelosi said one of her top priorities would be passing a law enforcement reform bill, along with legislation addressing healthcare and the environment.
House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

