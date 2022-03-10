Hoshiarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hoshiarpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hoshiarpur is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.

The Hoshiarpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Hoshiarpur was won by Sunder Sham Arora of the INC. He defeated BJP's Tikshan Sud.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab Vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sunder Sham Arora.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sunder Sham Arora garnered 49,951 votes, securing 40.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11,233 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.12 percent.

The total number of voters in the Hoshiarpur constituency stands at 1,92,794 with 93,027 male voters and 99,757 female voters.