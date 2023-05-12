Hosakote Election Results 2023 Live Updates | Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda wins

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: As counting of votes gets underway on May 13, BJP's N Nagaraju is up against Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda in the Hosakote assembly constituency. Watch out for the results here

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda has won the election against BJP's N Nagaraju trailed in the Hosakote assembly constituency of Karnataka with a margin of 5,075 votes. Bachegowda secured 47.75 percent in the election.

AAP's Prashanth Subramani and BSP's DM Lakshminarayana are also in the fray from this seat.

At 4 pm, Bachegowda was ahead by margin of 4,257 votes.

In the 2018 Karnataka polls, N Nagaraju defeated Bachegowda with a vote share of 51 percent and a margin of 7,597 votes,

More about Hosakote

Hosakote is an assembly seat in Bengaluru region and Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka. It is part of Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency and is categorised as General Rural.

The constituency has an estimated scheduled caste population of 21.92 percent and an estimated scheduled tribe population of 3.44 percent, as Delimitation Commission, 2008, report. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.93 percent, according to Census of India, 2011.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 213,750 eligible electors, of which 108,248 were male, 105486 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

Karnataka, the only state in southern India with BJP in power, is witnessing a triangular contest between the JD(S), the Congress and the BJP.

While BJP aims to retain its hold in the state, Congress is looking to win on the seats it lost in the 2013 polls. Meanwhile, senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy seems confident that his party will get a majority with 123 seats and form the government independently.

People of Karnataka voted across 58,282 polling stations, of which 28,866 were in urban areas in Assembly Election 2023 .

Demography in Karnataka

The state has a total of 5.21 crore voters, including 2.59 women and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

There are 9.17 lakh first-time voters in Karnataka. In a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming elections.