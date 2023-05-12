Hosakote Election Results 2023 Live Updates | BJP's N Nagaraju battles Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda

Breaking News
homepolitics NewsHosakote Election Results 2023 Live Updates | BJP's N Nagaraju battles Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 2:48:11 PM IST (Published)

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Updates: As counting of votes gets underway on May 13, BJP's N Nagaraju is up against Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda in the Hosakote assembly constituency. Watch out for the results here

Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live: As counting of votes gets underway on May 13, BJP's N Nagaraju is up against Congress' Sharath Kumar Bachegowda in the Hosakote assembly constituency of Karnataka. AAP's Prashanth Subramani and BSP's DM Lakshminarayana are also in the fray from this seat.

In the 2018 Karnataka polls, N Nagaraju defeated Bachegowda with a vote share of 51 percent and a margin of 7,597 votes,
More about Hosakote
Hosakote is an assembly seat in Bengaluru region and Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka. It is part of Chikkballapur Lok Sabha constituency and is categorised as General Rural.
X