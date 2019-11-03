Hope: When a black South African lifted the Rugby World Cup
Updated : November 03, 2019 05:20 PM IST
In what was and still is predominantly a white man’s game, which was off limits to the majority of the South African population during apartheid, Nelson Mandela saw an opportunity to bring his fractious country together.
The neoliberalism that has followed the apartheid has not just betrayed many of the promises of the Freedom Charter but has gone on to make South Africa into one of the most unequal societies in the world, with all the associated ills that inequality brings.
The symbolism of a black man from a South African shantytown lifting the most prestigious rugby trophy in the world is not lost on anyone. It is a stuff of dreams and Hollywood scripts, and it inspires so much, including, yes, hope.
