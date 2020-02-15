Politics
Honour that Facebook ranked me no. 1 and PM Modi no. 2, says Donald Trump ahead of India visit
Updated : February 15, 2020 10:30 AM IST
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, it was announced this week.
This is not the first time that the US President has claimed to be the number one and Prime Minister Modi number two on their popularity on Facebook.
During his visit to India, Trump, in addition to New Delhi, will also visit Ahmedabad to address a joint public meeting with Modi at a newly-built stadium.