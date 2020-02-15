Politics

Honour that Facebook ranked me no. 1 and PM Modi no. 2, says Donald Trump ahead of India visit

Updated : February 15, 2020 10:30 AM IST

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, it was announced this week.

This is not the first time that the US President has claimed to be the number one and Prime Minister Modi number two on their popularity on Facebook.