Politics Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under national security law -top aide Updated : August 10, 2020 08:24 AM IST The new security law punishes anything China considers subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. Critics say it crushes freedoms in the semi-autonomous city, while supporters say it will bring stability after prolonged pro-democracy protests last year. Police said the operation was ongoing and further arrests were possible.