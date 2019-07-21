Hong Kong locks down as thousands gather for latest anti-extradition bill rally
Updated : July 21, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Millions have rallied over the past two months in an unprecedented show of force against Hong Kong's embattled leader, Carrie Lam, triggering the worst social turmoil to rock the former British colony since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.
