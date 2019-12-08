#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Home ministry seeks detailed report on Delhi factory fire

Updated : December 08, 2019 02:18 PM IST

The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report on the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 43 people and injured over a dozen on early Sunday.
The fire engulfed a bag manufacturing factory in crowded grain market in west Delhi's Rani Jhansi area due to short circuit.
The people who died in the fire are labourers from Bihar and other neighbouring states and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out.
