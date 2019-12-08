Home ministry seeks detailed report on Delhi factory fire

The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report on the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 43 people and injured over a dozen on early Sunday. The fire engulfed a bag manufacturing factory in crowded grain market in west Delhi's Rani Jhansi area due to short circuit.

It is learnt that the report has been sought both from Delhi Police and the state government.

The authorities concerned have been asked to submit a "detailed report" on the fire incident which is dubbed as the second biggest tragedy in the national capital after Uphaar Cinema fire in 1997, that killed 59 people and injured over 100 more.

Sources said that the MHA asked the Delhi Police to submit details of the incident and the action taken thereafter, as well as the flouting of norms.

The move comes after Union home minister Amit Shah in a tweet called the incident a tragic loss of precious lives and instructed concerned authorities to provide all help.

"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis," Shah had tweeted after the fire incident.

At least 43 people, most of them reportedly children in the age group of 14 to 20, were killed and over a dozen others injured in the fire that broke out in the bag manufacturing unit around 5 am due to short circuit.