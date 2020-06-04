  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Home ministry replaces CEO behind KPKB’s de-listing of non-swadeshi products

Updated : June 04, 2020 09:32 PM IST

The decision to replace Meena comes close on the heels of the release of a document that listed 1,026 items to be de-listed from KPKB shelves.
The decision to replace Meena comes close on the heels of the release of a document that listed 1,026 items to be de-listed from KPKB shelves. The de-listing purported to be a result of the union government’s decision to only sell “swadeshi”, or India-made products, in KPKB canteens.
“The decision has been taken after ex-CEO RM Meena issued a list of 1,026 products to be de-listed from KPKB shelves," a person aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.
Home ministry replaces CEO behind KPKB’s de-listing of non-swadeshi products

You May Also Like

COVID-19 Unlock-1: Production of bikes, cars begins in Rajasthan

COVID-19 Unlock-1: Production of bikes, cars begins in Rajasthan

Two-wheeler registrations in May at 1.5 lakh, but automakers’ sales tally exceeds the total

Two-wheeler registrations in May at 1.5 lakh, but automakers’ sales tally exceeds the total

Unlock 1.0: These brands selling hygiene and protective products are eyeing big business

Unlock 1.0: These brands selling hygiene and protective products are eyeing big business

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement