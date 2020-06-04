Politics
Home ministry replaces CEO behind KPKB’s de-listing of non-swadeshi products
Updated : June 04, 2020 09:32 PM IST
The decision to replace Meena comes close on the heels of the release of a document that listed 1,026 items to be de-listed from KPKB shelves.
The decision to replace Meena comes close on the heels of the release of a document that listed 1,026 items to be de-listed from KPKB shelves. The de-listing purported to be a result of the union government’s decision to only sell “swadeshi”, or India-made products, in KPKB canteens.
“The decision has been taken after ex-CEO RM Meena issued a list of 1,026 products to be de-listed from KPKB shelves," a person aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.