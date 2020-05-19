Politics
Home ministry issues SOP to facilitate travel of migrant labourers in special trains
Updated : May 19, 2020 12:46 PM IST
The seven-point SOP includes allowing the Indian Railways to operate the Shramik Special trains, in consultation with the home ministry.
All states and union territories have been directed to “designate nodal authorities and make necessary arrangements for receiving and sending such stranded persons.”
It has asked the Ministry of Railways and the state and union territories to compulsorily screen and only allow asymptomatic passengers to board the trains.