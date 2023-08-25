CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsHome Minister Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar

Since 2014, the number of meetings of the zonal councils and its standing committees have increased by three times. The zonal councils take up issues involving the Centre and states.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 8:00:16 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Gandhinagar on August 28 where a host of issues of mutual interests to the western states will be discussed, PTI reported. Among the list of agendas up for the meeting are road connectivity, power, industries among others.

The Western Zonal Council comprises western states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and the UT of Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers, Ministers, Secretaries and other key government officials.
Since 2014, the number of meetings of the zonal councils and its standing committees have increased by three times. The zonal councils take up issues involving the Centre and states.
As of now, there are five zonal councils in the country which were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
Also Read:Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Amit Shah ducks question on CM candidate
 
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 7:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Amit ShahGujarat

Recommended Articles

View All
SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail in money laundering case

SC extends Satyendar Jain's interim bail in money laundering case

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Supreme Court rejects Kejriwal's plea in PM Modi degree defamation case by Gujarat University

Supreme Court rejects Kejriwal's plea in PM Modi degree defamation case by Gujarat University

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

'China has taken away land from India': Rahul Gandhi asserts in Ladakh amid political uproar

'China has taken away land from India': Rahul Gandhi asserts in Ladakh amid political uproar

Aug 25, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X