Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Gandhinagar on August 28 where a host of issues of mutual interests to the western states will be discussed, PTI reported. Among the list of agendas up for the meeting are road connectivity, power, industries among others.
The Western Zonal Council comprises western states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and the UT of Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The meeting will be attended by Chief Ministers, Ministers, Secretaries and other key government officials.
Since 2014, the number of meetings of the zonal councils and its standing committees have increased by three times. The zonal councils take up issues involving the Centre and states.
As of now, there are five zonal councils in the country which were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
First Published: Aug 25, 2023 7:57 PM IST
