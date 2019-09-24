Home minister Amit Shah proposes multipurpose ID card for all utilities
Updated : September 24, 2019 02:23 PM IST
Shah also said that data for the upcoming 2021 census would be collected via a mobile app. According to the last census, which was carried out in 2011, India's population stood at 121 crore.
Shah also said the data for the National Population Register (NPR), a list of usual residents of the country, will also be collected along with the census exercise.
