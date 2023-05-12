Holalkere Election Results LIVE | M Chandrappa of BJP wins against Congress' H Anjaneya

BJP’s M Chandrappa won this seat against his long-term political rival H Anjaneya of the Congress and Indrajith Naik from the JD(S).

Holalkere Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Chitradurg district is one of the key constituencies in the upcoming state assembly election 2023.

M Chandrappa is the current MLA from Holalkere seat, having won the assembly elections in 2018 after defeating H Anjaneya. In 2013, the seat was won by H Anjaneya after defeating Chandrappa.

There are a total of 2,22,871 voters in Holalkere constituency, of which 1,13,620 are male, 1,09,243 are females and eight are transgender.

About 84 percent turnout was recorded in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Holalkere is an important and one of the ancient Jain settlements in the Southern Indian state. It is also famous for its nine-foot-high statue of the child-God Baal Antipathy.