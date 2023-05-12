Holalkere Election Results LIVE | BJP looks to retain this assembly constituency

The voting for Holalkere Assembly constituency is scheduled on May 10 along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka. Results will be announced on May 13.

Holalkere Assembly Constituency in Karnataka’s Chitradurg district is one of the key constituencies in the upcoming state assembly election 2023.

There are a total of 2,22,871 voters in Holalkere constituency, of which 1,13,620 are male, 1,09,243 are females and eight are transgender.

About 84 percent turnout was recorded in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.