Hiyanglam Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Hiyanglam Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Hiyanglam is an assembly constituency in the Thoubal district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Hiyanglam legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

TBD - CMS iframe results codeIn the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Hiyanglam was won by Dr Radheshyam Yumnam of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Elangbam Dwijamani Singh.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by TMC's Maibam Kunjo.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Radheshyam Yumnam garnered 13394 votes, securing 53.17 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1725 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.85 percent.The total number of voters in the Hiyanglam constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Hiyanglam constituency has a literacy level of 74.47 percent.